Warm finish to September, cooler temps arrive for the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm September weather continues across eastern Iowa today and tomorrow. Plan on highs both days to go well into the 80s. By Friday, a system currently down to our southwest finally tries to advance into eastern Iowa. At this point, any rain looks really light and scattered Friday into Saturday. Given at least some more clouds, temperatures will begin cooling on Friday with widespread 70s likely for the weekend. Early next week, another cold front moves in which should drop highs down to typical early October 60s. Have a great day!

