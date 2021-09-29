Show You Care
University of Dubuque hosts traveling Tuskegee Airmen exhibit

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Wednesday, the University of Dubuque will host a traveling exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen.

They were the first Black military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II.

The exhibit is called “Rise Above.”

It’s free to attend and will be located at the Dubuque Regional Airport Quonset Hut on Airport Road.

The exhibit will open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will open again on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One of the original Tuskegee airmen is a Dubuque native. Captain Robert Martin was born in Dubuque in 1919. He died in July 2018.

He earned the Congressional Medal of Honor as part of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The terminal at the Dubuque Regional Airport is now named after him.

