Tory Taylor honors his coaches with an incredible cause

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A lot of athletes have T-shirts out their to make money off their name, image and likeness. Iowa punter Tory Taylor has one too, it says “punting is winning.” But the proceeds from the T-shirt sales aren’t going to him, they’re going to Count the Kicks to help save babies.

Count the Kicks is a simple way to monitor your baby’s well being. Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz and his wife Nikki lost their daughter Savvy at 21 weeks, 5 days of gestation.

“I know it’s close to Coach Ferentz and his son Brian that was the reason behind it. They have made a big impact on my life,” Taylor said. “I know a lot of money gets donated to the [Stead Family] Children’s Hospital. I thought about that, but it’s kind of ironic, ‘count the kicks.’ I thought what an organization to donate the money to. Everyone get out and buy a T-shirt.”

The “Punting is Winning” T-shirts have been very popular. Taylor sees them in the stands and on Twitter.

“I try not to get distracted during the games but a lot of people are screaming out my name during the game and showing me the T-shirts,” Taylor said. “Like I said before I really appreciate you going out and buy one because like I said it is going to a great cause.”

