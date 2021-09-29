Show You Care
Second man involved in Waterloo ‘Wild West’ shootout sentenced on gun charge

Demitrius Cannon, 35, of Waterloo.
Demitrius Cannon, 35, of Waterloo.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who participated in an exchange of gunfire has been convicted of a firearms charge and sentenced to prison, according to prosecutors.

Demitrius Cannon, 35, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty in April to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after serving his jail term.

Prosecutors in the case said that Cannon was involved in a shootout with Charles Ware, 47, in a liquor store parking lot in September 2020. Cannon was hit in the leg by one of the bullets, and other shots hit and damaged nearby buildings. At the sentencing, the incident was described as being similar to the Wild West by the judge.

Ware was previously pleaded guilty to the same charge as Cannon. He received a sentence of over seven years in prison.

Cannon is being held at the Linn County Jail until he is transferred to federal custody.

