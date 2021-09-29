Show You Care
One dead in fiery crash between pickup and semi

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUDSON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between a pickup truck and a semi killed one person in Black Hawk County.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the crash happened Tuesday morning on Hudson Road, also known as Highway 58, north of Hudson.

Police said a semi heading north and a pickup heading south collided just south of Strayer Road.

The pickup then caught fire. The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The person’s name is not yet released.

The semi driver is expected to survive.

