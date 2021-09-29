Show You Care
Mercy Cedar Rapids offers COVID-19 booster shots

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Cedar Rapids is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for eligible people.

Mercy said it began administering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, following the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.

The booster doses must be received no earlier than six months after the second dose, and are currently authorized for those who are:

  • 65 years of age and older
  • 18 - 64 years of age and at high risk of severe COVID-19
  • 18 - 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19

For more information on eligibility, and appointment scheduling, click here.

Hy-Vee Pharmacies and Hartig Drug Company are also offering the booster.

