Mercy Cedar Rapids offers COVID-19 booster shots

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Cedar Rapids is now offering COVID-19 booster shots for eligible people.

Mercy said it began administering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, following the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.

The booster doses must be received no earlier than six months after the second dose, and are currently authorized for those who are:

65 years of age and older

18 - 64 years of age and at high risk of severe COVID-19

18 - 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19

For more information on eligibility, and appointment scheduling, click here.

Hy-Vee Pharmacies and Hartig Drug Company are also offering the booster.

