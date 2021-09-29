Show You Care
The legacy of a meat market in Czech Village in Cedar Rapids will end tomorrow.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steven Prochaska, who has been the owner of the shop since May of 2020, says after opening during a pandemic and going through the derecho, business simply didn’t get better.

He told me meat prices have also been cut into their profits. The U-S labor department says the cost for beef is up as much as 20-percent from a year ago.

That made their menu items more expensive. Prochaska was also having difficulty finding employees... even offering 12-dollars an hour.

With just 5 people, including himself, he said he had trouble staffing. He believes other businesses were paying higher wages.

He says all of that, plus the derecho impact, lead to him closing the shop.

“Opening a business in the middle of covid, getting hit with the derecho all of these factors are cumulative. I feel like while we were able to stay open we did provide a super excellent product and people did like what we were doing. It just turns out remaining open you know isn’t in the cards.”

Prochaska even applied for a restaurant revitalization fund that opened earlier this year but didn’t make the cut.

The meat market will sell it’s classic meats and specialty sandwiches for the last time tomorrow before closing for good.

Prochaska has no future plans and doesn’t know what will happen to the building.

