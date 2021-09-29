Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Lawyer for Des Moines man charged in Capitol riot asks for one charge to be dropped

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney for the Des Moines man charged for his involvement in the Capitol riot is asking a federal judge to drop one of his charges.

Doug Jensen faces seven charges from federal prosecutors.

However, Jensen’s lawyer argues charges of “obstruction of justice of an official court proceeding” are only used against suspects who interfere in court proceedings.

They say it cannot apply to congressional hearings.

His attorney claims the charge violates Jensen’s Fifth Amendment rights.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Students in the BGM Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.
Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

Latest News

Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP...
Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy revealed ahead of holiday’s big comeback
(KCRG)
Mercy Cedar Rapids offers COVID-19 booster shots
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Poll: Biden approval rating eroding over key issues
Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl