Lawyer for Des Moines man charged in Capitol riot asks for one charge to be dropped

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney for the Des Moines man charged for his involvement in the Capitol riot is asking a federal judge to drop one of his charges.

Doug Jensen faces seven charges from federal prosecutors.

However, Jensen’s lawyer argues charges of “obstruction of justice of an official court proceeding” are only used against suspects who interfere in court proceedings.

They say it cannot apply to congressional hearings.

His attorney claims the charge violates Jensen’s Fifth Amendment rights.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.