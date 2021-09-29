Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy revealed ahead of holiday’s big comeback

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Halloween is set to make a comeback in 2021 after many events were canceled, and other festivities looked a little different last year due to the pandemic.

The National Retail Federation reports consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to be more than $10 billion this year - an all-time high and an increase of more than $2 billion from 2020.

With anticipation for the holiday growing as October nears, the CandyStore.com put together a graphic revealing this year’s most popular Halloween candy by state.

In its blog post, the Los Angeles-based website said it gathered data from over the last 14 years, looking specifically at candy sales in the months leading up to Halloween, to create the map.

M&M’s won first place in Iowa, as the state’s favorite Halloween candy. Reese’s Cups came in second, and the divisive Candy Corn ranked third.

In Illinois, Sour Patch Kids, Kit Kat and Starburst made the top three. In Wisconsin, the top three honors went to Butterfinger, Starburst and Hot Tamales.

Reese's Cups took the top spot as America's favorite Halloween candy. (CandyStore.com)

Overall, Reese’s Cups came in number one in the country.

The CandyStore.com also ranked the top 10 worst candies by surveying more than 17,000 of its customers.

Candy Corn took the top spot, with Circus Peanuts, Peanut Butter Kisses, Smarties and Necco Wafers rounding out the top five.

Worst Halloween Candy (CandyStore.com)

