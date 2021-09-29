Show You Care
Iowa City mayor extends mask requirement until further notice

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Friday, August 20, 2021.
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague on Friday, August 20, 2021.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Bruce Teague, the mayor of Iowa City, issued an order on Tuesday to extend the city’s face mask mandate until it is rescinded at a later date.

The order applies to all people above the age of 2 in public places, such as stores, restaurants, bars, school buildings, government buildings, churches, and movie theaters. It also says that residents should wear masks outdoors when unable to socially distance at least six feet apart.

Masks will not be required for people who have limited ability to breathe or on a ventilator, who are incapacitated or unable to remove a mask without help, who have been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings, or public safety officers.

Masks will also not be required in private residences or vehicles, when exercising, when in a restaurant while eating or drinking, or other services that would require the removal of a mask.

Teague first instituted the mask mandate on August 19. State officials in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office called the mandate “against the law” and unenforceable.

During the previous mandate period, Teague said that city officials would not be seeking criminal punishment for those who did not wear face masks, but instead talked to about the importance of wearing one to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Iowa City Community School District approved a face mask mandate for its campuses after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to block the state law that prevented school districts from adopting such policies.

