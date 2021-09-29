Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing girl

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A now-former Eldridge police officer is behind bars after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl while on duty in May.

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

Scott County court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Oct. 14. He remained in jail Wednesday morning on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, DeNoyer sexually abused the girl on May 1 and later admitted to it.

According to the affidavit, DeNoyer was employed and on duty as an Eldridge police officer at the time of the incident.

According to a media release, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Eldridge Police Department Friday to assist with the investigation.

Early Wednesday morning, DeNoyer was still listed as an officer on the city’s online police roster. His name and photo were removed later Wednesday morning.

Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler confirmed Wednesday that DeNoyer was no longer with the department and declined further comment.

According to court records, DeNoyer had been with the department since August 2020. Before that, he was employed by the Davenport Police Department from 2018-2020.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
Students in the BGM Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.
Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Poll: Biden approval rating eroding over key issues
The University of Dubuque will host a traveling exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen.
University of Dubuque hosts traveling Tuskegee Airmen exhibit
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday on a third-degree sexual abuse charge.
Davenport man facing sex abuse charge
A crash between a pickup truck and a semi killed one person in Black Hawk County.
One dead in fiery crash between pickup and semi