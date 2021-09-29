Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Students in the BGM Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.
Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

Latest News

During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases...
CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny...
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
FILE - In this April 2, 2021 file photo, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball...
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament