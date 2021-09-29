Employers looking for creative ways to capture attention of high school students amid workforce shortages

CALMAR, Iowa (KCRG) - Tyler Sprung got a realistic look into what he says he wants to do for a living on Tuesday, which is working with excavators and bulldozers.

”I think it is just fun to operate equipment and be able to play in the dirt like a kid and it would be awesome to do that your whole entire life and not just as a kid,” Sprung said.

Sprung is a sophomore in high school who participated at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Simulator Immersion event. Employers in construction, transportation, and energy are providing high school students with simulation experiences so they could see what the job is all about.

”It was very cool, I just liked how realistic it was,” Sprung said, after experimenting with a bulldozer simulation.

Bill Holland, owner of JB Holland Construction in Decorah, said workplaces in these fields are experiencing a skills and labor market shortage.

”It is across the board the issues with workforce, from the aging out of the workforce, which was probably our initial issue where we initially started to see the issue, and then to transfer that into just recruitment and replacing those aged out employees and recruiting employees as we have turnover,” Holland said.

Holland said that is why they are having to think outside the box to recruit employees.

”It is constantly, ‘How do we reach out and touch new employees’, and realizing that the old methods of putting an ad on the newspaper do not work anymore,” Holland said.

