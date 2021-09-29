Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions

By WPTZ staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, N.Y. (WPTZ) – A New York couple got creative after COVID-19 travel restrictions across the U.S.-Canada border kept their immediate family members from being able to attend their wedding.

Instead, they held a ceremony at the border.

It happened Friday on a quiet street in Burke, New York, where their family and close friends were able to stand by and watch them commit their lives to each other.

When Karen Mahoney and Brian Ray got engaged six months ago, Mahoney knew her dad, mom and grandma, who all live in Canada, needed to see her and Ray exchange vows.

Because of the travel restrictions, they said “I do” at a makeshift ceremony site, better known as the U.S.-Canada border.

“To have them here to be part of it meant everything to her, and to me as well,” Ray said.

The feeling went both ways.

“To make this official and everlasting? Yeah, it’s emotional,” said Paul Mahoney, the bride’s father.

While Paul Mahoney wishes he could have walked his little girl down the aisle, the border ceremony was the next best thing.

“I would not have missed it, not for the world,” he said.

While border restrictions prevented Mahoney’s parents and her 96-year-old grandmother, Nadia Mahoney, from going to the official wedding Saturday, they feel fortunate to have been at the border for the special moment.

“We’re not going to be there tomorrow, but we’ll be with her (in spirit),” Nadia Mahoney said.

Copyright 2021 WPTZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
Students in the BGM Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.
Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

Latest News

An orange lobster has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal
An orange lobster is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Extremely rare, orange lobster saved from being a meal
The University of Dubuque will host a traveling exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen.
University of Dubuque hosts traveling Tuskegee Airmen exhibit
A crash between a pickup truck and a semi killed one person in Black Hawk County.
One dead in fiery crash between pickup and semi