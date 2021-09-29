Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Central Iowa schools see shortage of food and critical supplies

By WOI
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Some school districts in Central Iowa say they’re seeing a shortage of food and critical supplies that could impact cafeterias.

This comes amid supply chain shortages due to the pandemic.

Shortages include juice boxes, breaded chicken patties and nuggets, along with supplies like plastic silverware.

When suppliers fall short on certain foods - the districts say they try to substitute a similar item.

Economic experts say there are 3-problems that led to the shortages.

The sudden drop-off and now surge in demand on food producers -

Producers adapting who they do businesses with - And labor shortages.

“As we recover, bringing back some of that institutional product processing capacity is something that will lag the demand,” said Dave Swenson, a research scientist in the Department of Economics at Iowa State University.

Des Moines Public Schools say if they order an item for school lunches, they may have to wait 6-months before it’s delivered.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
Students in the BGM Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.
Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

Latest News

Some school districts in Central Iowa say they're seeing a shortage of food and critical...
Central Iowa schools see shortage of food and critical supplies
University of Dubuque hosts traveling Tuskegee Airmen exhibit
A crash between a pickup truck and a semi killed one person in Black Hawk County.
One dead in fiery crash between pickup and semi
The U.S. House will get its turn to question Pentagon leaders about the handling of withdrawing...
Pentagon leaders face questions over Afghanistan withdrawal