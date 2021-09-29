Central Iowa schools see shortage of food and critical supplies

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Some school districts in Central Iowa say they’re seeing a shortage of food and critical supplies that could impact cafeterias.

This comes amid supply chain shortages due to the pandemic.

Shortages include juice boxes, breaded chicken patties and nuggets, along with supplies like plastic silverware.

When suppliers fall short on certain foods - the districts say they try to substitute a similar item.

Economic experts say there are 3-problems that led to the shortages.

The sudden drop-off and now surge in demand on food producers -

Producers adapting who they do businesses with - And labor shortages.

“As we recover, bringing back some of that institutional product processing capacity is something that will lag the demand,” said Dave Swenson, a research scientist in the Department of Economics at Iowa State University.

Des Moines Public Schools say if they order an item for school lunches, they may have to wait 6-months before it’s delivered.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.