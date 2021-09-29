Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control offering special adoption fees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents in the Cedar Rapids area looking for a new furry friend will have the chance to adopt one for a smaller fee, according to officials.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a promotion, called “Spooktacular October,” for adoptions of cats and dogs during October for a fee of $50. This fee, which is lower than the usual rate that varies between $100 and $200, includes spaying or neutering, initial vaccinations, dewormer, flea and tick treatment, and a microchip.

The facility, located at 7241 Washington View Parkway SW, is open Monday through Saturday from Noon until 5:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required for visitors. Officials said that people who are interested in adoption should consider filling out an adoption form from the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.