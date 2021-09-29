Cedar Falls Public Safety to sport pink patches for breast cancer awareness month

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Public Safety announced on Wednesday it will again support breast cancer awareness month by joining “The Pink Patch Project.”

The project will allow police and firefighters the option to wear pink patches on their uniforms throughout the month of October.

In a news release, Cedar Falls Public Safety said the patches are intended to encourage discussion between officials and citizens about the importance of early detection and treatment in the fight against breast cancer.

The Pink Patch Project is a collaboration between the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and more than 390 public safety agencies across the country.

Police and fire patches will be available for purchase at the Public Safety building and City Hall, as well as community events, throughout the month. Funds will go toward helping those affected by breast cancer.

“In the last three years, we have been able to donate $5,642.87 total to our local Beyond Pink TEAM,” Cedar Fall Lieutenant Kari Rea said. “We are looking forward to how the funds will help the Cedar Falls community and make a difference for those impacted by the disease.”

Additionally, a police SUV will feature pink ribbons and a pink stripe.

