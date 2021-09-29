Show You Care
Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2021, file photo Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United...
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2021, file photo Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas. President Joe Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on immigration after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding himself caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration.

Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some.

But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.

The result is that immigration has become an early and unwanted distraction for an administration that would rather focus on the pandemic, the economy and other policy priorities.

