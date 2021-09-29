Above average temperatures continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will still be trending between 10-15 degrees above average this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

That area of low pressure looks to move closer to Iowa by the end of the week and this could prompt scattered showers Friday and Saturday in eastern Iowa. Any rain that would fall continues to look light. Temperatures will start cooling by Friday, in the upper 70s. By the end of the weekend, highs drop into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Then we will feel more than fall early next week with highs in the 60s.

