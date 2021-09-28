Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Unbeaten Terps enter grueling stretch, first up: No. 5 Iowa

FILE - Maryland head coach Michael Locksley looks up to the scoreboard during the second half...
FILE - Maryland head coach Michael Locksley looks up to the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Champaign, Ill., in this Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, file photo. Maryland has made it to the end of September unbeaten. Now, over the next two weeks, the Terrapins will find out how far they've come in coach Locksley's third season. On Friday, they host No. 5 Iowa. Then the following week, a trip to Ohio State looms.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By NOAH TRISTER, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s home game against No. 5 Iowa this week should be a big event for the school as a whole.

The Terrapins have come up short against tough competition before under coach Michael Locksley, but this time there’s reason to think the Terps are more ready to compete. Maryland is 4-0 for the first time since 2016, and a victory over the Hawkeyes would give the Terrapins their first 5-0 start since 2001.

Maryland’s most recent win over a top-five team was against Florida State in 2004.

The week after hosting Iowa, the Terps continue their grueling stretch when they play at Ohio State.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms

Latest News

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) recovers a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college...
Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14
No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14
Hawkeye field hockey builds the "great wall of Iowa"
‘Great Wall of Iowa’ has helped Hawkeyes start 8-0
University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program