Trees forever gives out free trees for Cedar Rapids residents trees that were lost as part of the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a year since the derecho, dozens of cars lined up in Cedar Rapids to get a free tree.

Trees forever partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation and State Farm to provide 200 trees at Bever Park this morning. Cedar Rapids lost estimated 690-thousand trees in the derecho. Organizers hope the line of cars shows the effort people are making to replace those trees.

“The line of cars are stretching all the way through the park and all the way through Bever avenue so we’re excited about this,” says State Farm Agent, Jim Humphreys.

State Farm committed a million-dollar grant to the Arbor Day Foundation to pay for the free trees handed out today.

Trees were available while supplies last on a first come first serve basis.

