Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCCI) - Students in the Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.

They say someone sexually assaulted a classmate with disabilities.

The superintendent says the district turned over video evidence of the incident between a male and female from the school’s surveillance camera’s to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it completed an investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time. It comes after discussions with the female student and her family.

Brooklyn Community School District Superintendent Brad Hohensee says some claims made about what happened are not true.

He says the district wants to grow from this incident.

“We look forward to partnering with the students to make this better,” Hohensee said. “We’re using this as a learning opportunity and are committed to improving our polices and practices.”

One parent, Krista Prior, stood alongside students protesting outside Monday.

She says she had to pull one of her daughters out of school due to bullying.

And now she says she wants the district to discipline the student accused in this incident.

“They feel the school has swept things under the rug for too long, and I think that’s where the frustration comes from,” Prior said. “I feel like they want to feel safe in their school, but they don’t.”

School administrators addressed the incident in a student assembly on Monday.

