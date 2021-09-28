Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Students walkout of class in protest over sexual assault at Brooklyn High School

By KCCI
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCCI) - Students in the Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom Community School District walked out of class in protest in Brooklyn.

They say someone sexually assaulted a classmate with disabilities.

The superintendent says the district turned over video evidence of the incident between a male and female from the school’s surveillance camera’s to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it completed an investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time. It comes after discussions with the female student and her family.

Brooklyn Community School District Superintendent Brad Hohensee says some claims made about what happened are not true.

He says the district wants to grow from this incident.

“We look forward to partnering with the students to make this better,” Hohensee said. “We’re using this as a learning opportunity and are committed to improving our polices and practices.”

One parent, Krista Prior, stood alongside students protesting outside Monday.

She says she had to pull one of her daughters out of school due to bullying.

And now she says she wants the district to discipline the student accused in this incident.

“They feel the school has swept things under the rug for too long, and I think that’s where the frustration comes from,” Prior said. “I feel like they want to feel safe in their school, but they don’t.”

School administrators addressed the incident in a student assembly on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Latest News

A third person connected to the death of Chris Bagley will take the stand again on Wednesday.
Man who owns trailer where Chris Bagley was killed to appear in court Tuesday
Iowa university faculty want to require masks in classrooms
A picture of an Iowa high school football player helping a rival has spread across the internet.
Picture of Iowa high school football player helping rival goes viral
The logo for the Marion Independent School District.
Marion Independent School Board to hold special meeting over masks