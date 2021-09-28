Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Student of the Month: Loralie Childers helps people get vaccinated for COVID-19

By Jackie Kennon
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Loralie Childers has helped multiple people take the first step towards getting a vaccine, at just 12 years old.

Williamsburg Junior High School Student Loralie Childers has interests like a lot of kids her age, like the Harry Potter books and movies, or time spent in the kitchen cooking with her grandmother.

“Loralie is great, she’s a wonderful granddaughter, and she’s smart,” said her grandmother, Shelley Donohoe.

Loralie says she’s made macaroons, rolls, breadsticks, and homemade pasta.

She also spends her time helping others get their vaccine.

Loralie says once she saw how simple it was to get a vaccine, she wanted other people to know it too.

“It makes me feel pretty good because then they know it’s easy, and they won’t get it, have to risk getting the virus,” she said.

“A lot more people are vaccinated because she wanted to spread the word,” said her mother, Jessica Childers.

She also encourages her friends to get vaccinated. When she turned 12, she got her vaccine too.

“You wouldn’t think that, for someone that is only 12 years old, that she would care about it so much,” Jessica said.

You can nominate outstanding students in eastern Iowa to be our Student of the Month. Nominations are open for any student, K-12, in the TV9 viewing area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Latest News

Iowa university faculty want to require masks in classrooms
The logo for the Marion Independent School District.
Marion Independent School Board to hold special meeting over masks
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban
Project SAFE grants will help schools with funding they may lose because of implementing mask...
Poll: 50% of Iowans oppose state law banning mask mandates