Student of the Month: Loralie Childers helps people get vaccinated for COVID-19

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Loralie Childers has helped multiple people take the first step towards getting a vaccine, at just 12 years old.

Williamsburg Junior High School Student Loralie Childers has interests like a lot of kids her age, like the Harry Potter books and movies, or time spent in the kitchen cooking with her grandmother.

“Loralie is great, she’s a wonderful granddaughter, and she’s smart,” said her grandmother, Shelley Donohoe.

Loralie says she’s made macaroons, rolls, breadsticks, and homemade pasta.

She also spends her time helping others get their vaccine.

Loralie says once she saw how simple it was to get a vaccine, she wanted other people to know it too.

“It makes me feel pretty good because then they know it’s easy, and they won’t get it, have to risk getting the virus,” she said.

“A lot more people are vaccinated because she wanted to spread the word,” said her mother, Jessica Childers.

She also encourages her friends to get vaccinated. When she turned 12, she got her vaccine too.

“You wouldn’t think that, for someone that is only 12 years old, that she would care about it so much,” Jessica said.

You can nominate outstanding students in eastern Iowa to be our Student of the Month. Nominations are open for any student, K-12, in the TV9 viewing area.

