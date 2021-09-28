Staying Above Average

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 80s in the afternoon and 50s at night have become common for the late part of September. October, which begins on Friday, brings some changes. An area of low pressure moves into the region. Moisture will accompany this system bringing some clouds and shower chances. Rainfall overall looks light, probably 0.25″ or less. Highs drop into the 70s for the weekend with 60s early next week. Have a great night!

