Social media threats at Southeast Polk school prompt increased police presence

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (KCCI) - Police are increasing their presence at the Southeast Polk school campus in Pleasant Hill due to alleged reports of social media threats.

KCCI reports the district said the threats are not credible.

According to an email sent to parents, the district and Pleasant Hill police have determined there is no validity to the alleged reports of a threat to the school. That does not mean the alleged threat is being dismissed, because police indicated that due to threats of student altercations at both the high school and junior high, there would be increased resources at both schools Tuesday.

The school district said in its letter that part of the reason for added police presence is due to rumors and misinformation, and stated they do not believe the alleged threat to be credible.

However, students say they’re taking the threats seriously.

The district sent the following email to parents on Tuesday morning:

“Southeast Polk Jr. High and High School administrators have been made aware of an alleged threat to the high school that stemmed from a social media post.

The administration and the Pleasant Hill Police Department have reviewed the facts of the situation and have found no validity to the alleged reports of a threat to the school.Although the alleged threat has been investigated and found as not credible, it has lead to rumors and misinformation. Because of this, we have increased police presence on campus.

Although threats are very infrequent, the district takes every threat to our students and staff seriously. The district has threat assessment and response protocols in place that are followed in collaboration with law enforcement. If you have specific information in regards to this rumor, please share it with the high school leadership.

The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority.”

