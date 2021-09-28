Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids begins Christmas giving earlier than ever before

Salvation Army isn't alone when it comes to needed donations
Salvation Army isn't alone when it comes to needed donations(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids began their holiday giving earlier than ever before to help meet continued needs in the community.

12 days into their 100 days of giving campaign the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids hopes to spread the word and get the community involved this upcoming holiday season.

“We know that it is more important than ever before, that we engage our community to once again support the needs of those in our community through the Salvation Army,” said Captian Shawn Debaar, Salvation Army Corps Officer.

The early fundraising comes after they saw a 169% increase in the need for their services in Linn County.

" A lot of people don’t realize that’s being done here five days a week at the core, and it takes quite a few people to staff that,” said Dixie Knake, a Salvation Army Volunteer.

They’ve continued to provided meals, food boxes, utility and rent assistance, as well as emotional care sessions to the local community through the pandemic and derecho recovery.

“Ever since last Christmas, we’ve never stopped seeing the need right before us related to both the pandemic and the derecho. And so there’s no better way or any better reason to start early than the fact that we’re still helping people. And we know that we’re going to potentially see an increase,” said Captain Debaar.

Captain Debaar says last year they surpassed their holiday fundraising by $250,000. While they have not set their goal this year Debaar says they know they will have to budget for the increased need.

“We do anticipate this next year, our annual operating budget will require an expenditure of roughly $2 million. And during the Christmas season, we do attempt to raise a majority of that,” said Captain Debaar.

The Salvation Army has not yet set its fundraising goal for the upcoming season but says they expect to do so by November. Monetary donations are welcome, as well as volunteering time with the organization this holiday season.

“There are extra needs here in the community to be served and for volunteers to step up and give themselves in and in a way that we’re serving grace to our community, not asking why they’re in that situation or judging people. But here, we’re here to help you through a tough time,” said Knake.

Click here to donate or sign up to volunteer with the Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City

Latest News

The Telepoem Booth was created by artist Elizabeth Hellstern from Arizona.
Art installation in the form of 1970s telephone booth brings poetry to Dubuque
The Telepoem Booth was created by artist Elizabeth Hellstern from Arizona.
TelePoem Booth bringing more than 800 poems to Dubuque
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Cedar Rapids Community School Board unanimously approves revised SRO agreement
Iowa Legislature.
Iowa ends up with largest budget surplus in years