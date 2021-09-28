Show You Care
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday

The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old Bernard Gerischer.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old Bernard Gerischer.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the police department. No other information was released Tuesday.

The fire happened just after 2:00 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of 3rd Street.

According to a media release, a Scott County Sheriff’s deputy was first on scene and observed the home fully engulfed in flames. A Canadian Pacific Rail Road Special Agent was in the area and also responded with a Buffalo police officer.

The Blue Grass Police Department also responded. When they arrived, officials learned that one person was still inside the home.

According to the release, officers attempted to get into the home. However, the intensity and the spread of the flames had progressed to the point that they could not get into the person inside.

Another person was treated for minor injuries, according to the release.

