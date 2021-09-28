Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Police confirmed it happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast just after noon.

Officials said the incident was not a hit-and-run. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The condition of the person hit by the car has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

