Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.

Police confirmed it happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast just after noon.

Officials said the incident was not a hit-and-run. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The condition of the person hit by the car has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Latest News

Police are increasing their presence at the Southeast Polk school campus in Pleasant Hill due...
Social media threats at Southeast Polk school prompt increased police presence
Paul Hoff testifies.
Paul Hoff has felony charge dropped after pleading guilty to obstructing prosecution in connection to death of Chris Bagley
Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to discuss the importance of collagen.
Hy-Vee dietitian explains importance of collagen
The Buffalo Police Department has identified a man killed in a house fire Friday as 63-year-old...
Police identify man killed in Buffalo house fire Friday