Paul Hoff has felony charge dropped after pleading guilty to obstructing prosecution in connection to death of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The man who owned the trailer where Chris Bagley was stabbed to death in 2018 has plead guilty to obstructing prosecution. Paul Hoff made the guilty plea Tuesday morning at the Linn County Courthouse. His felony charge in relation to the case was simultaneously dropped. Hoff had been charged with Abuse of a Corpse as well.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter told us Hoff’s willingness to cooperate by testifying against Drew Blahnik at his murder trial played a role in Hoff’s felony charge being dismissed.

During the trial Hoff described witnessing the murder.

“His head was kind of forward, and he grabbed him by the hair and pulled his head up and then stabbed 4 times, 3,4 times, 5 times maybe to the neck right there,” Hoff told the jury in July.

Blahnik was convicted of Second Degree Murder for stabbing Bagley to death.

Another man involved in the murder has already been sentenced as well. Drew Wagner will spend 47 years behind bars. He held Bagley while Blahnik stabbed him numerous times. Bagley’s body was found more than 2 months later buried in Wagner’s yard.

Hoff appeared in-person during Tuesday’s hearing and was all smiles after signing the plea. He thanked a couple of his loved ones for coming to the hearing. Bagley’s family was not in attendance. Slaughter told us the plea was something the family and prosecutors were comfortable with.

Hoff faces up to two years in prison for pleading guilty to obstructing prosecution, but could get credit for time already served. He will continue to serve federal prison time on separate charges.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.