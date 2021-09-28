Show You Care
One killed after hit by train in Prairie du Chien Sunday

(WDBJ7)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Police in Prairie du Chien say a person died after being hit by a train on Sunday night.

Officials said it happened near the 500 block of East Blackhawk Avenue at around 8:40 p.m.

Officers said they found the person dead at the scene.

They said their initial investigation indicated a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train struck the pedestrian just north of the railroad crossing with East Blackhawk Avenue.

Officials said multiple railroad crossings were blocked in the city for about five hours.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

