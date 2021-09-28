Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Mild September weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of sunshine and 80s is on the way for our area this afternoon. Once again, humidity remains low and the wind will stay light. This general pattern will roll all the way through Thursday. A slow-moving system currently in the desert southwest will eventually make some progress up into our area by the very end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Whatever rainfall occurs with this system looks light and scattered, but confidence is high that this system will cool us back to the 70s for highs. Early next week, temperatures will be around seasonal October averages in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Nice, but warm, again on Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Summer hangs on
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast