Mild September weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of sunshine and 80s is on the way for our area this afternoon. Once again, humidity remains low and the wind will stay light. This general pattern will roll all the way through Thursday. A slow-moving system currently in the desert southwest will eventually make some progress up into our area by the very end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Whatever rainfall occurs with this system looks light and scattered, but confidence is high that this system will cool us back to the 70s for highs. Early next week, temperatures will be around seasonal October averages in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

