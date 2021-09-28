Marion Independent School Board to hold special meeting over masks

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The school board for the Marion Independent School District will address masks at a special meeting on Wednesday.

The district’s current policy says masks are a decision for families to make. It also notes the CDC recommends people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors.

No decision is expected at Wednesday’s meeting.

It starts at 4:30 p.m.

Iowa City and Cedar Rapids both require masks for teachers, staff, and students in all school buildings.

The Waterloo Community School District will decide week-by-week if a school has a mask requirement.

It’s relying on virus activity in the community and within the school district.

Dubuque has not implemented a mask mandate for this school year.

The school board plans to vote on October 11 to, potentially, reinstate a requirement.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.