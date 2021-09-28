Manchester man convicted of sex trafficking, other crimes

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa man was convicted of multiple charges related to incidents where he compelled an adult victim to engage in sexual acts for money, according to prosecutors.

Darrius Redd, 33, of Manchester, was convicted in federal court of sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud, or coercion, facilitation of prostitution, and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21.

Prosecutors said that Redd deceived his victim and used physical force to get them to perform the sexual acts for money, which he kept for himself. He also placed ads for the paid sex acts on an escort website. Testimony provided at trial said that Redd also attempted to recruit or force other women to undertake the same acts.

The sex trafficking incidents took place in March 2020 in various locations in Iowa, including Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive, and other cities.

Redd also provided a controlled substance to the victims, prosecutors said at trial.

Redd is being held in the Polk County Jail. He will be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison, up to a total term that could result in life in prison.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.