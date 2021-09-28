Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Manchester man convicted of sex trafficking, other crimes

Darrius Redd, 33, of Manchester.
Darrius Redd, 33, of Manchester.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa man was convicted of multiple charges related to incidents where he compelled an adult victim to engage in sexual acts for money, according to prosecutors.

Darrius Redd, 33, of Manchester, was convicted in federal court of sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud, or coercion, facilitation of prostitution, and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21.

Prosecutors said that Redd deceived his victim and used physical force to get them to perform the sexual acts for money, which he kept for himself. He also placed ads for the paid sex acts on an escort website. Testimony provided at trial said that Redd also attempted to recruit or force other women to undertake the same acts.

The sex trafficking incidents took place in March 2020 in various locations in Iowa, including Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive, and other cities.

Redd also provided a controlled substance to the victims, prosecutors said at trial.

Redd is being held in the Polk County Jail. He will be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison, up to a total term that could result in life in prison.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency vehicles move toward the site of a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City
Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms

Latest News

The side of a Des Moines Police Department vehicle.
Des Moines police union boss retired after harassment claims
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday
Police are increasing their presence at the Southeast Polk school campus in Pleasant Hill due...
Social media threats at Southeast Polk school prompt increased police presence