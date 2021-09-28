Show You Care
Man who owns trailer where Chris Bagley was killed to appear in court Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man who owns the trailer where Chris Bagley was killed is set to appear in court.

Paul Hoff will have a disposition hearing Tuesday morning. Earlier this year, Drew Blahnik was convicted for stabbing Bagley to death and burying his body in Cedar Rapids in December 2018.

Hoff testified at Blahnik’s trial back in July. Hoff said he often sold Bagley drugs, but said Bagley stole from a separate dealer on three occasions.

He says that led to the fight, where Blahnik stabbed Bagley to death.

Hoff witnessed the murder at his trailer and helped hide evidence afterwards.

Hoff said he only participated in the trial to get a lighter sentence on his own charges.

His hearing is set to begin this morning at 9:30 a.m.

