Iowa State Patrol asking for witnesses after person hit, killed on Interstate 80 in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to further an investigation into a pedestrian death along an interstate highway.

At around 4:16 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of an incident along Interstate 80 underneath the overpass carrying North Dodge Street, also known as Iowa Highway 1, in Iowa City. Troopers said that a person was in the eastbound travel lanes of the highway and was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The person died of their injuries, according to officials. Their name is not being released at this time.

Troopers are asking for any witnesses to the incident for assistance in their investigation, which is ongoing. Non-emergency calls to the Iowa State Patrol can be placed to (800) 525-5555.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance, Iowa City Police Department, Iowa City Fire Department, and West Branch Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

