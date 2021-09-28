Show You Care
Another warm day ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another warm day today, but temperatures will be down a couple of degrees thanks to a light, easterly wind. Highs in the low to mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Summer-like weather continues through Thursday. Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. Our next system moves in by the end of the week increasing the chance for scattered showers Friday and Saturday. We will have a better idea on timing and how that may impact weekend plans as we get closer, but for right now rain looks to stay light. Highs then fall into the mid to upper 70s. Lows 70s with mostly cloudy skies for Sunday and then we are looking towards highs in the mid to upper 60s next week.

First Alert Forecast