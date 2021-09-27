Working Iowa: 20 employers lined up for ‘Entry Level and Beyond Job Fair’ in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - IowaWorks is teaming up with several organizations and businesses to host a job fair that will include at least 20 employers. Its primary focus is on retail, human services, manufacturing and warehouse jobs, though it’s not limited to those.

The fair runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Kingdom Center at 611 Southgate Avenue in Iowa City.

Melissa Copeland-Silver with IowaWorks said employers can still register up to two days before the event.

“People can expect an opportunity to possibly do some open interviews with employers on the spot, so don’t hesitate to fill out that application to those employers ahead of time. So they have your information beforehand,” Copeland-Silver said.

Copeland-Silver predicts there will be at least 60 positions, full-time and part-time, available among those 20 employers. She said the event is open to everyone, but focuses on the south side of Iowa City.

“We have a lot of events that are at the IowaWorks Office,” she said. “But we wanted to do something that was more like outreach where we could embed ourselves in the community and partner with community partners such as the Kingdom Center, Dream City, the South District Neighborhood Association and a variety of other partners,” she said.

Copeland-Silver said attendees should come prepared for open interviews--bring a resume, dress-to-impress, and be ready to speak to potential employers about their knowledge skills and abilities.

“A person might be starting off at that entry-level job, but there are career pathways through each of these employers that people can consider,” she said.

Goodwill be offering a $10 vouchers for the first 25 jobseekers that speak to at least five employers.

“So jobseekers who are looking for some clothes to do that follow-up interview or clothes to wear to work will have that opportunity to use that voucher at their local Goodwill,” Copeland-Silver said.

She said employers are eager to talk to prospective candidates and said the overall environment will be filled with encouragement.

“Sometimes jobseekers can be shy or feel apprehensive,” she said. “This is a place where there will be people to help jobseekers speak with employers and help facilitate conversations.”

