Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Violent crime spikes in Iowa in 2020: up 50% in Dubuque but drops in Iowa City

Dubuque Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting incident in the 1000 block of...
Dubuque Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Walnut Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 (KCRG)(KCRG)
By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa saw a spike in violent crime in 2020, mirroring the rest of the nation, according to FBI statistics released Monday.

In 2020, Iowa agencies reported 303 violent crimes per 100,000 people, which is the highest rate in at least a decade and up 5.5% from 2019.

Nationally, violent crime spiked to a rate of 398.5 crimes per 100,000 people. That’s up 4.6% from 2019 and is the highest rate since 2010.

Here is a breakdown from Eastern Iowa’s largest police departments in 2020:

  • Cedar Rapids Police: 432 violent crimes - the most since 2008 and up 10.2% from 2019.
  • Dubuque Police: 231 violent crimes – the most since 2009 and up 50.9% from 2019.
  • Iowa City Police: 155 violent crimes – the fewest since 1993 and down 10.9% from 2019.
  • Waterloo Police: 419 violent crimes – the most since 2016 and up 12.3% from 2019.

The FBI Uniform Crime Report is meant to be able to track crime data consistently across locations over time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Generic image of crash scene
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
A gun and target symbol.
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co., serves customers during the Market After Dark...
Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon

Latest News

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools custodian Joel Cruz cleans a...
Documents: Virus outbreaks at nearly quarter of Iowa schools
Runners line up at the starting line for the Quad Cities Marathon.
Illinois man wins marathon after 2 leaders take wrong route
Cedar Rapids Community School District offices.
Cedar Rapids Community School District set to vote on revised SRO agreement
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast