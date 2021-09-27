Violent crime spikes in Iowa in 2020: up 50% in Dubuque but drops in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa saw a spike in violent crime in 2020, mirroring the rest of the nation, according to FBI statistics released Monday.

In 2020, Iowa agencies reported 303 violent crimes per 100,000 people, which is the highest rate in at least a decade and up 5.5% from 2019.

Nationally, violent crime spiked to a rate of 398.5 crimes per 100,000 people. That’s up 4.6% from 2019 and is the highest rate since 2010.

Here is a breakdown from Eastern Iowa’s largest police departments in 2020:

Cedar Rapids Police: 432 violent crimes - the most since 2008 and up 10.2% from 2019.

Dubuque Police: 231 violent crimes – the most since 2009 and up 50.9% from 2019.

Iowa City Police: 155 violent crimes – the fewest since 1993 and down 10.9% from 2019.

Waterloo Police: 419 violent crimes – the most since 2016 and up 12.3% from 2019.

The FBI Uniform Crime Report is meant to be able to track crime data consistently across locations over time.

