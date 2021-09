CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warmer than normal weather conditions continue. We will end the month of September above normal with highs in the lower to middle 80s. October continues this above normal and generally dry trend as well. A weak system could spark some rainfall on Thursday. Seasonal, fall weather, arrives once again early next week as highs fall into the 60s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.