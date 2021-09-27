Show You Care
Some traffic flow changes begin Monday at I-80/I-380 interchange in Johnson County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some changes to traffic flow in and around the I-80, I-380 interchange in Johnson County begin Monday night.

It’s all part of a project to upgrade the interchange, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

The Iowa DOT provided maps of where the closures will be.

The biggest change is the closure of the ramp between westbound I-80 and southbound Highway 218.

Traffic will be detoured to the Tiffin exit or Ireland Avenue before returning to eastbound I-80 to the southbound Highway 218 ramp.

The closure will begin Monday at 11 p.m. and it’s expected to stay in place until late 2023.

The westbound lanes of I-80 will also close, starting at 11 p.m. Monday, but they will reopen Tuesday at 5 a.m.

A detour will be setup to reroute traffic onto Coral Ridge Avenue, north to Forevergreen Road, then west to I-380.

Ramps from Coral Ridge Avenue onto westbound I-80 will also close.

The ramp closures start Monday at 10 p.m. and are set to end Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Also starting Tuesday, the exit ramp from I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound will begin a quarter of a mile earlier than where it is now.

This will last about two months.

For more on the project, click here.

