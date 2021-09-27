Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sex offender arrested for living too close to school in Ottumwa

Wapello County Deputies arrested 20 year old Skyler Lynch after discovering his was living too...
Wapello County Deputies arrested 20 year old Skyler Lynch after discovering his was living too close to a school(source: Wapello County Jail)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office did a Sex Offender Registry compliance check on Skyler Lynch, age 20 on September 26 just after 8 pm.

He was registered at 345 N. Ferry Street in Ottumwa, Iowa.

During the course of the compliance check, deputies determined that Lynch was not allowed to reside within two thousand feet of real property that consists of a school or a child care facility.

It was discovered that Lynch was residing approximately 584 feet from Evans Middle School.

Deputies arrested Lynch and took him to jail for failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Two people are dead after a vehicle and train crashed in Linn County.
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
A gun and target symbol.
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co., serves customers during the Market After Dark...
Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon

Latest News

BraeLynn Krisinger, 9, of Des Moines, has been named the honorary Kid Captain for Friday’s game...
Nine-year-old from Des Moines named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes’ Oct. 1 game
Instagram is putting a pause on its Instagram Kids platform.
Instagram pauses its plans for a kids app amid backlash
On Capitol Hill, it's a crucial week for President Biden's agenda and the U.S. economy.
It's a critical week for Biden's agenda as government shutdown, debt crisis looms
Poll: Majority of Iowa adults are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19