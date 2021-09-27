Sex offender arrested for living too close to school in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office did a Sex Offender Registry compliance check on Skyler Lynch, age 20 on September 26 just after 8 pm.

He was registered at 345 N. Ferry Street in Ottumwa, Iowa.

During the course of the compliance check, deputies determined that Lynch was not allowed to reside within two thousand feet of real property that consists of a school or a child care facility.

It was discovered that Lynch was residing approximately 584 feet from Evans Middle School.

Deputies arrested Lynch and took him to jail for failure to comply with the sex offender registry.

