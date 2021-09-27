Record highs possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The combination of dry air, dry ground and fully sunny sky leads us to the potential of record highs across much of eastern Iowa this afternoon. In most areas, plan on highs into the 85-90 range which would at least tie some records. Some spots may set new records, especially over the central and south zones. Interestingly, this will lead to zero rainfall as there’s just no moisture for any fronts to work with. Temperatures tomorrow through Thursday will remain well above normal, though probably shy of record highs. By Thursday, a slight chance of rain exists, but time will tell at this point whether this week’s dry air will play a role in keeping the majority to our southwest. At this point, should rain occur, amounts look very light.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.