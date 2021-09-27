Show You Care
Poll: Majority of Iowa adults are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19

(WTOC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A majority of adults in Iowa are either vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a new poll.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found that 65 percent of Iowa adults have had at least one dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines. That matches Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Five percent indicated they still plan on getting vaccinated, and four percent were unsure.

However, the poll also found 25 percent of adults in Iowa don’t plan on getting vaccinated for the virus.

See the full poll results here.

