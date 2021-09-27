Show You Care
Poll: 50% of Iowans oppose state law banning mask mandates

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Half of Iowans now oppose the state law banning local mask mandates, including at schools.

That’s according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll. And that’s an increase since spring.

Data shows 50 percent of surveyed Iowans oppose the law, compared to 47 percent in favor.

Fifty-five percent of Iowans say they would support mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children in schools once a vaccine gets full federal approval.

Forty-one percent say they are against a vaccine mandate for students.

Iowa currently requires several vaccinations for students including measles, polio, and more unless they’re under religious or medical exemptions.

See the full results of the poll here.

