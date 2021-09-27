Show You Care
One injured after being hit by their own vehicle in Waterloo

(WMBF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A person was injured after being hit by their vehicle in Waterloo early Monday morning.

Police confirmed it happened in the 500 block of Colorado Street at around 5:45 a.m.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle did not put the vehicle in park before getting out, and was hit when it started to roll.

Officials said the person suffered minor injuries.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

