Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (Gray News) - An orphaned grizzly bear cub in Alaska found a new home at the Detroit Zoo and is even making friends.

According to the Detroit Zoo, the cub was spotted wandering alone near a neighborhood in June.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game gave the bear, named Jebbie by the residents who saw him, immediate care before he found sanctuary in Detroit.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and an orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.

“We’re thrilled that we are able to give Jebbie sanctuary and provide a much-needed companion for Laerke,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the DZS. “This social development is critically important for both Laerke and Jebbie.”

The two young bears wrestle, play with toys and spend their days together.

After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where...
After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where he and orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke, have been become companions.(Detroit Zoo)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Two people are dead after a vehicle and train crashed in Linn County.
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
A gun and target symbol.
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co., serves customers during the Market After Dark...
Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon

Latest News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
BraeLynn Krisinger, 9, of Des Moines, has been named the honorary Kid Captain for Friday’s game...
Nine-year-old from Des Moines named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes’ Oct. 1 game
After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where...
Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends