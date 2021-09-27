Nine-year-old from Des Moines named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes’ Oct. 1 game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - BraeLynn Krisinger, 9, of Des Moines, has been named the honorary Kid Captain for Friday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins.

In a profile of the Kid Captain, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Krisinger had a serious infection when she was 18 months old. She spent nearly two months on a ventilator before an emergency tracheostomy.

Doctors discovered a blood clot was blocking her airway. They later had to reconstruct her airway in a series of surgeries.

Her mother said, after several successful operations over the years, BraeLynn is now happy and loves to dance and make new friends.

“She’s just happy, no matter what she’s gone through,” her mother Chrstina Krisinger, said. “She doesn’t let anything limit her. She has no fear whatsoever and I think that’s really helped her get through a lot of this.”

See BraeLynn’s full story here.

