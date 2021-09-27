Near record highs possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for possible record highs this afternoon as highs climb in between 85-90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will help warm up us quickly.

We will continue to see a push of warm air through the middle of the week with highs in the mid 80s. A system moves through the area on Thursday that brings a slight chance of rain and storms, but more likely cooler weather behind. Highs fall to the upper 70s Friday and low to mid 70s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.