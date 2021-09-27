Show You Care
Near record highs possible

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for possible record highs this afternoon as highs climb in between 85-90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will help warm up us quickly.

We will continue to see a push of warm air through the middle of the week with highs in the mid 80s. A system moves through the area on Thursday that brings a slight chance of rain and storms, but more likely cooler weather behind. Highs fall to the upper 70s Friday and low to mid 70s by the weekend.

