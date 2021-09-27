Show You Care
Names released of two killed in Linn County collision with train

The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.
The logo for the Union Pacific railroad company.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the identities of the two people who were killed when their vehicle was hit by a train on Sunday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that Jason Williams, 42, of Cedar Rapids, and Amber Wisted, 44, of Cedar Rapids, were killed in the collision.

Officials said it happened west of Fairfax, at around 4:15 p.m. The vehicle, operated by Williams, was traveling southbound from a private railroad crossing and was hit by a Union Pacific train. Investigators said that Williams and Wisted were the only two people in the vehicle, and that they died at the scene.

