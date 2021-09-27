Show You Care
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban

File Photo
File Photo(Nick Nelson)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has extended a restraining order for 14 days that prohibits Iowa officials from enforcing a law that bans school districts from enacting mask mandates.

The order issued by Judge Robert Pratt Monday extends the order until Oct. 11 which means school districts may impose mask mandates and the state cannot stop them.

Information filed Monday in a lawsuit challenging the law indicates nearly a quarter of Iowa public school students are in districts that have experienced significant COVID-19 outbreaks this year. It indicates 11 school districts have reported more positive cases in the first month of the school year than during the entire previous year.

